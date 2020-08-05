Appeal for information after several high value bikes stolen in Somerset burglary

We’re seeking the public’s help following a burglary at an address in Priddy, Wells, in which a number of high value mountain bikes were stolen.

The bikes, which were stored in a garage attached to the address, were taken overnight between the hours of 8pm on Monday 3 August and 8am on Tuesday 4 August.

The offender(s) removed roof tiles from the garage in order to gain access and open the door from the inside.

Six mountain bikes, thought to be worth around £25,000, were taken in what is believed to be a targeted attack. A chainsaw was also stolen.

We’re issuing images of some of the bikes stolen – a LOOK 785 Huez, a specialized P3 and a Deviate Guide Mountain Bike.

We’d ask anyone with information that could help with our investigation to call 101, quoting reference 5220174130.