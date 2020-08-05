Appeal for information after several high value bikes stolen in Somerset burglary
We’re seeking the public’s help following a burglary at an address in Priddy, Wells, in which a number of high value mountain bikes were stolen.
The bikes, which were stored in a garage attached to the address, were taken overnight between the hours of 8pm on Monday 3 August and 8am on Tuesday 4 August.
The offender(s) removed roof tiles from the garage in order to gain access and open the door from the inside.
Six mountain bikes, thought to be worth around £25,000, were taken in what is believed to be a targeted attack. A chainsaw was also stolen.
We’re issuing images of some of the bikes stolen – a LOOK 785 Huez, a specialized P3 and a Deviate Guide Mountain Bike.
We’d ask anyone with information that could help with our investigation to call 101, quoting reference 5220174130.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.