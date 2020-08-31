Appeal for information after two men stabbed in Bristol

We’re appealing for information from the public after an incident in Bristol in which two men were stabbed.

We were called at 3.14am today (Monday 31 August) following a report two people had been stabbed near Easton Community Centre.

A member of the public had taken one of the victims, a 29-year-old man, to hospital in a car. He’s in a life-threatening condition and undergoing emergency treatment.

The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a deeply concerning incident in which two men have suffered very serious injuries and one remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Although we haven’t yet established the exact location of the stabbings, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time. We need people who saw any part of this incident, or have information on who was involved to come forward as soon as possible.

“A cordon remains in place so we can carry out detailed enquiries at the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

“While this comes just 24 hours after a previous incident in Easton in which a man was stabbed, it’s too early to say whether these events are linked – but clearly this will be a line of enquiry we’ll thoroughly pursue.

“We recognise the worry and anxiety this will cause within the local community and I’d like to reassure people that we have a team of officers and staff determined to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice. The neighbourhood team will continue with additional reassurance patrols over the coming days.”

If you can help with this inquiry, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220197024.