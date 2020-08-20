Appeal for information and witnesses following Wellington assault

We’ve launched an investigation following a serious assault in Wellington last weekend.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Manchester, had just left the Green Dragon Pub at around 10pm on Saturday 15 August when he was approached by a group of men and assaulted.

He suffered a serious injury to his ear after he was bitten by one of the offenders. He was treated in hospital for his injuries but has now been discharged.

The offenders are all thought to be in their 20s and were not known to the victim.

Police are reviewing local CCTV as part of their enquiries and would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with our investigation to come forward.

Please call 101, quoting reference 5220186216.