Appeal for information and witnesses following Wellington assault
We’ve launched an investigation following a serious assault in Wellington last weekend.
The victim, a 33-year-old man from Manchester, had just left the Green Dragon Pub at around 10pm on Saturday 15 August when he was approached by a group of men and assaulted.
He suffered a serious injury to his ear after he was bitten by one of the offenders. He was treated in hospital for his injuries but has now been discharged.
The offenders are all thought to be in their 20s and were not known to the victim.
Police are reviewing local CCTV as part of their enquiries and would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with our investigation to come forward.
Please call 101, quoting reference 5220186216.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220186216
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.