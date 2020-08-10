Appeal for information following arson incident in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a fire in a caravan on The Roman Way, Glastonbury in the early hours of Wednesday, 5 August.

The incident happened between 2.30 and 3.00am and it is believed the caravan was deliberately set alight.

The occupant, a 45-year-old man, was inside the caravan at the time and was able to extinguish the fire before it caused major damage. Thankfully, he was unharmed.

A group of 4-5 people were witnessed running off towards the A39 in the direction of Street following the incident.

PC Andy Goldsmith said: “This incident follows another caravan fire in the same location which happened the previous night, which is currently being treated as unexplained. It is not yet known whether the two incidents are linked.

“This is however a concern, and we would ask anybody who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time or noticed a group of people acting suspiciously to call 101 quoting reference 5220174964.

“Additionally, if any drivers with a dash cam were driving in the area at the time, we’d be grateful if they could check their footage and make contact if they have captured anything that could help with our investigation.”