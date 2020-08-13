Appeal for information following burglary at Bristol industrial unit

We’re appealing for information after high value machinery was taken during a burglary at an industrial unit in Bristol.

At least five ‘OTC’ welding machines – like the ones pictured below – were taken after offenders gained access through the roof to a building at Liberty Industrial Park in Bedminster.

The burglary is believed to have happened overnight between 5pm on Tuesday, 4 August and 8am on Wednesday 5 August.

Investigating officer PC Alford said: “We’d like anyone with information which could help with our investigation to get in touch with us.

“The company targeted in this burglary are the only importer of these machines in the UK at this time, so we’d ask that anyone noticing these items for sale via online third parties to check the legitimacy of the seller and report anything you believe to be stolen to us.”

If you can help, contact us on 101 or via our website quoting reference 5220175069.