Appeal for information following car theft in Crewkerne

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a car theft in which the owner of the vehicle was knocked down and injured.

The incident happened on West Street, Crewkerne last night (Sunday, 16 August) at about 9.45 pm.

The car, a Volkswagen Golf, was stolen by two men while it was parked outside the owner’s address with the keys in the ignition.

The 23-year-old victim, who was collecting belongings from his property, ran into the road to attempt to stop the offenders and was knocked to the floor. He suffered minor injuries which didn’t require hospital treatment.

The offenders drove off in the direction of Crewkerne High Street. Several items in the car belonging to the victim were also taken, including a Macbook Pro, a Black Samsung mobile phone, Beats headphones and various clothing.

The offenders are described as:

1. Driver: a white man, of skinny build with brown straight hair and a spotty complexion, aged between 18-35 and wearing black a hoody.

2. Passenger: a white man with brown hair wearing black clothing.

Police have conducted house-to-house enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the offenders.

We’d also like to hear from anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, a 61 plate red Volkswagen golf with black alloys and a GB sticker on the rear.

If you can help, call 101, quoting reference 5220185590.