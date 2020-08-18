Appeal for information following robbery in Easton

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning (16 August) in the Easton area of Bristol.

The victim, a man in his late 50s from Bristol, was walking along Stapleton Road from the direction of Old Market towards Easton Way at about 1.20am. As he walked past Malik Supermarket he passed between two men and was punched by one of them.

The men chased the victim along Stapleton Road and caught up with him outside Easton Leisure Centre, where they assaulted him again and forcefully took his bag, causing the strap to break. The bag is described as a white zipped shoulder bag with red strip around the front and a logo, containing items belonging to the victim.

The men then walked off down a track parallel to the leisure centre, leading to an underpass at the Lawrence Hill Roundabout.

The offender carrying the stolen bag was holding it by its broken strap. He was wearing an unbuttoned check shirt. The bag was later recovered from the underpass.

The victim suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment but he has now been discharged.

Police are reviewing local CCTV as part of their investigation and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could help identify the offenders.

They are described as:

A white man, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, wearing jeans and a blue hoody.

A white man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build wearing an unbuttoned check shirt, possibly with a small beard.

If you can help, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220184919.