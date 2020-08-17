Appeal for information following tool theft and assault in Avonmouth

We’re appealing for information following a theft from a motor vehicle and assault that took place on Tuesday 12 August in Avonmouth.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was sitting in his Ford Transit works van on Avonmouth Road at about 11.15am when he became aware of noise and movement coming from the rear of the van. He then witnessed an offender running past who had stolen some of his tools.

The offender began putting the items into a blue Audi A3 and assaulted the victim when he attended to apprehend him. He then threatened the victim with one of his tools before getting into the Audi and driving off.

During the incident a second male suspect was seen to get out of the vehicle holding a crow bar, but he didn’t approach the victim.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and face which required hospital treatment, but he has since been discharged.

The offenders are described as:

1. a white man in his mid-30s, with short brown hair, of medium build, speaking with an Irish accent.

2. a white man in his mid-teens, with short brown hair, of small build who also spoke with an Irish accent.

Several items of property were stolen including a Makita Angle Grinder and Impact Drill, plus batteries; a Paslode IM360 CI Nail gun and a Stanley bag containing various tools.

Police have conducted house to house enquiries as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5220181588.