We’re issuing a CCTV image as part of our investigations after eight windows were damaged in Glastonbury.

Overnight Saturday 11 to Sunday 12 July the windows of shops in Benedict Street, High Street and Archers Way were smashed. A car wing mirror was also damaged.

We’d like to speak to the man pictured.

If you have any information which could help call 101 quoting reference 5220154137.