Appeal to find Fred Parsons, 78, missing from Bristol

We’re appealing for help to find a 78-year-old man who has been missing from his Bristol home overnight.

Fred Parsons was last seen at 9.30pm on Wednesday 19 August when he said he was going to bed. He was reported missing from his home in St Annes at 11.50pm.

We’ve carried out searches of the area overnight, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Fred is described as a white man about 6ft tall, of medium build with grey hair and glasses. When last seen he was wearing a blue jumper with a large hole in the sleeve and black trousers.

He has left home without a phone or his medication and may appear confused. Fred may travel by bus, visit bus stations or go into Broadmead.