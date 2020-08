We’re appealing for the public’s help to find missing 51 year-old man Robert Spate.

He was last seen in Shirehampton at about 7.30pm on Monday 24 August.

He’s white, 5ft 11ins, of slight build with a tribal sleeve tattoo on his left arm and he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on and pale brown shorts.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the log number 1072 of 24/8.