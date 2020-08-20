Appeal to find motorcycle reported stolen

We’re trying to trace an off-road motorcycle that was reported stolen over the weekend in Bristol.

The red Maico 400 off-road motorcycle was kept in a detached garage in the Bedminster area. It was one of two bikes that went missing overnight on 15-16 August. The other has been recovered.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, appeared in court yesterday (Wednesday 19 August) charged with one count of burglary. They have been bailed ahead of appearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 15 September.

Anyone with information about where the motorcycle may be, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220185070. Alternatively, report it online.