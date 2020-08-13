Appeal to identify man in connection with hate crime in Martock

We’re appealing for help from the public to identify a man we’d like to speak to in connection with a hate crime that took place in Martock, Somerset on Monday, 10 August.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking his dog in the Martock Recreational Ground at around 6pm when he received homophobic abuse from a younger man.

The offender is not thought to be known to the victim.

We’re releasing an image of a man that we’d like to talk to in relation to this incident.

PC Daniel Crawford said: “A member of public has been verbally abused by a young man in the Martock Recreational Ground on the evening of Monday 10 August. The victim has been left distressed by the incident.

“This is being treated as a hate crime, which Avon and Somerset Police take extremely seriously, and an investigation is currently under way.

“Anyone who can help us identify the man pictured is asked to please get in touch with us. We’re also keen to speak to a football coach who witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene, and would ask this individual to make contact.”

If you can help please call 101, quoting reference number 5220180501.