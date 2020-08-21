Appeal to identify three people – Bristol
We’re issuing images of three men that officers investigating a serious assault in Bristol would like to speak to.
The incident happened on Dean Lane, Southville, at about 8.30pm on Thursday 13 August.
The victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered head injuries and needed hospital treatment.
If you know who they are, or can help with this investigation in any way, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220182997.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.