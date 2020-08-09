Appeal to trace absconder from open prison Shannon Gray

We’re appealing for help to find a man who has absconded from HMP Leyhill near Tortworth in South Gloucestershire.

Shannon Gray, pictured, was last seen at the open prison at about 6pm on Saturday 8 August.

He is a white man aged 38, about 5ft 11ins tall and of slight build. He’s believed to be wearing navy blue jogging bottoms, a grey T-shirt and grey trainers.

Shannon is currently serving an indeterminate sentence following his conviction in 2007 for wounding with intent.

He has links to the Taunton area.