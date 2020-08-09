Appeal to trace absconder from open prison Shannon Gray
We’re appealing for help to find a man who has absconded from HMP Leyhill near Tortworth in South Gloucestershire.
Shannon Gray, pictured, was last seen at the open prison at about 6pm on Saturday 8 August.
He is a white man aged 38, about 5ft 11ins tall and of slight build. He’s believed to be wearing navy blue jogging bottoms, a grey T-shirt and grey trainers.
Shannon is currently serving an indeterminate sentence following his conviction in 2007 for wounding with intent.
He has links to the Taunton area.
If you see Shannon Gray, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220178468.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting the same reference.