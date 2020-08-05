Appeal to trace Lawrence Kemp, missing from Glastonbury

We’re increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lawrence Kemp from Glastonbury who was reported missing on Monday night, 3 August.

He hasn’t been in touch with family members since late on Saturday night, 1 August, and hasn’t been into work, which is out of character.

Lawrence is 32 years old, white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tongue piercing. It’s not known what he is wearing.

The last confirmed sighting of him is in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury.

He has left home without his wallet, bank cards, cash, motorbike or van.