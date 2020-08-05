Appeal to trace Lawrence Kemp, missing from Glastonbury
We’re increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lawrence Kemp from Glastonbury who was reported missing on Monday night, 3 August.
He hasn’t been in touch with family members since late on Saturday night, 1 August, and hasn’t been into work, which is out of character.
Lawrence is 32 years old, white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tongue piercing. It’s not known what he is wearing.
The last confirmed sighting of him is in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury.
He has left home without his wallet, bank cards, cash, motorbike or van.
Lawrence, if you see this, please call your family, or ring 101. We just want to know that you are safe.
If you know where Lawrence is now, call 999 quoting reference 5220174041, or ring 101 with any other information and the same reference number.