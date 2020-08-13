Appeal to trace two key witnesses following Hutton burglary

We are attempting to trace two people who we believe may be key witnesses to a burglary in North Somerset last week.

Between about 3.15pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday 5 August, a substantial amount of cash, plus jewellery and electrical items were taken from a Chinese takeaway and the adjoining flat on Main Road, Hutton.

Police have conducted house to house enquiries and have obtained dash cam footage taken at the time of the incident.

The footage shows a light blue Hyundai i30 N outside the takeaway at the time of the burglary. It also shows a man walking along the road in the direction of the takeaway and a woman stood outside the takeaway as the Hyundai stops.

We are particularly keen to speak to these individuals as they may have crucial information to assist in our investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Police on 101 quoting reference number 5220175601.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form. No personal details are taken, and they will never trace your call.