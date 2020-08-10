Arrests made over assault which left man in hospital – Yate

We’re investigating an assault which has left a 19-year-old man in hospital with a serious head injury.

It happened just before 1.40am on Saturday 8 August at the junction of Windsor Drive and Cranleigh Court Road, Yate.

The man was walking home with friends after a night out when they became involved in an altercation with another group.

The injured man suffered a head injury and went home, where he collapsed and an ambulance was called.

We’ve carried out house-to-house and forensic enquiries and uniformed neighbourhood officers patrolled the area.

Officers arrested three men aged 32, 24 and 20 on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of wounding with intent. All were later released on police bail with conditions including an overnight curfew.