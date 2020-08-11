CCTV appeal following assault in Bridgwater

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bridgwater on Sunday 2 August.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Bridgwater, was punched during an altercation with two men outside Eastover Food and Wine shop at around 1.20am. The punch caused him to fall to the floor and hit his head, rendering him temporarily unconscious.

The victim suffered head injuries which required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.

The offender left the scene on foot following the assault and headed in the direction of Bridgwater town centre.

We are seeking the public’s help to identify the man shown in the CCTV images. He is described as white with short light coloured hair, in his late 20s or early 30s. He is thought to be around 5ft 9in in height and was wearing a grey long-sleeved jumper with ‘Levis’ written across the front in red.

If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 5220172410.