CCTV appeal following assault in Taunton

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault that took place on Priory Bridge Road, Taunton, on Sunday 9 August at around 7pm.

A 26-year-old man from Taunton was left with head injuries after an unknown offender punched him to the floor and proceeded to punch and kick him while he was on the ground. He is not thought to be known to the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident, but has since been discharged.

The person we wish to speak to is described as a white man, of a large build and around 6ft in height, with short ginger hair. He was wearing a high visibility jacket over a white T-shirt, shorts and trainers. He is thought to have been in the Crown and Sceptre Pub in Taunton shortly before the incident took place.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man shown in the CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220179119.