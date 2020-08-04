CCTV appeal following bike theft from student accommodation in central Bristol
We’re seeking the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a bike theft in Bristol.
A bike belonging to a student was stolen from The Print Hall student accommodation on Temple Way, at around 10am on Friday, 26 June.
The bike, a Trek Domane AL2, is valued at around £700.
We’re releasing CCTV footage of two men we’d like to speak to in relation to this incident:
• A black man, described as having facial stubble, who was wearing a black waterproof coat, a black baseball cap, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes on each leg, and white trainers. He was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.
• A white man, seen smoking a cigarette in the CCTV footage, who was wearing a green Belarus waterproof coat, a black baseball cap, black jeans, and black trainers with white soles. He was carrying a black North Face rucksack.
Investigating Officer Andy Smetham said: “This incident follows a series of high value bike thefts in Bristol which we believe are potentially linked.
“We’d ask anyone who can help us identify them to contact us on 101, quoting reference 5220140782.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220140782
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.