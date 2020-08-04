CCTV appeal following bike theft from student accommodation in central Bristol

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a bike theft in Bristol.

A bike belonging to a student was stolen from The Print Hall student accommodation on Temple Way, at around 10am on Friday, 26 June.

The bike, a Trek Domane AL2, is valued at around £700.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of two men we’d like to speak to in relation to this incident:

• A black man, described as having facial stubble, who was wearing a black waterproof coat, a black baseball cap, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes on each leg, and white trainers. He was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

• A white man, seen smoking a cigarette in the CCTV footage, who was wearing a green Belarus waterproof coat, a black baseball cap, black jeans, and black trainers with white soles. He was carrying a black North Face rucksack.

Investigating Officer Andy Smetham said: “This incident follows a series of high value bike thefts in Bristol which we believe are potentially linked.

“We’d ask anyone who can help us identify them to contact us on 101, quoting reference 5220140782.”