CCTV Appeal following burglary in Yeovil

We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with a burglary which took place in Yeovil in the early hours of Monday 3 August.

An address in the Lyde Road area was targeted at around 3.30am.

The man we’d like to speak to is described as white, around 5ft 11in and of slim build, with tattoos on the back of his left hand and knuckles. He appears to be left handed.

He was wearing dark trainers with reflective laces and backs, light coloured ’11 Degrees’ tracksuit trousers, and a light Ellesse hooded top with dark drawstring laces and a large reflective Ellesse logo on the front. He was also wearing dark coloured ‘Beats’ style headphones around his neck, and carrying a small torch.

We’d like to speak to the man pictured in relation to this, and another similar incident nearby on the same night. If you can help us identify him, please get in touch on 101 quoting reference 5220177093.

Residents in the area are advised to be vigilant and to take note of our crime prevention advice about protecting your home and property.