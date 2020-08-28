CCTV appeal following burglary on Elmdale Road Bristol

Police are investigating a burglary in the Elmdale Road area of Bristol in which delivery packages were stolen from the communal area of an apartment building.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened on Tuesday 28 July at about 10.50am.

He is described as a white man in his late 30s with grey hair, wearing a dark t-shirt, dark trousers and a black face covering, and carrying a blue rucksack with a jumper attached to the rucksack.

If you recognise him, or have information that could help police with their investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 5220174174 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.