CCTV appeal following disturbance in Bridgwater Town Centre

We are seeking the public’s help to identify three people we’d like to speak to in relation to a disturbance in Bridgwater town centre.

Police attended Penel Orlieu at around 3am on Saturday, 8 August , following an incident in which a 38-year-old man suffered facial injuries.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of the incident and would like to speak to the woman and two men pictured, who we believe may have information that could help our enquiry.

Anyone with information that could help identify them is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5220177916.