CCTV Appeal following Weston-super-Mare burglary

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we’d like to speak to following a burglary in Weston-super-Mare last month.

On Monday 27 July at around 3.20am a man forced entry to the communal hallway of an apartment building on Upper Church Road and attempted to enter one of the flats.

He ran off after being challenged by a resident and got into the passenger seat of a dark coloured car which then left the scene.

The man we’d like to speak to is described as white, aged between 30 to 35 years of age and of stocky build. He was wearing a baseball cap and dark coloured top.

If you recognise him, or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220167033. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.