CCTV appeal over bank card fraud investigation – Eastville

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak to in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation.

An unknown man approached a vulnerable pensioner in Eastville on Sunday 2 August.

The victim, who is in his 80s, was told by the man he had received a parking ticket at Tesco and the man directed him to a cash machine in Muller Road where he said he could resolve the issue for him.

The man then returned to Tesco with the victim’s bank card and withdrew a quantity of cash from a ATM at about 11.40am.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and have identified a man we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

He is described as being of Asian appearance and of medium build. He was wearing a face mask, a dark hooded top and similar coloured trousers.

We wish to speak to anyone who recognises the individual captured on CCTV, or saw what happened, and ask them to report it online or call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220172707.

We would urge like to remind people not to hand over bank cards or PIN numbers. People working for legitimate organisations will not ask you to disclose private security details. More advice on fraud matters is available on our website.