CCTV appeal over racially-aggravated attack on NHS worker – Bristol

We are issuing CCTV footage of a car in an appeal for witnesses as part of our investigation into a racially-aggravated assault in Bristol last month which left a man with serious injuries.

CCTV footage of the car being driven

Four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain released under investigation in connection with the attack in Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, at 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July.

The 21-year-old NHS worker who was knocked down and racially abused continues to receive medical treatment for serious facial injuries and a broken leg.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area shortly beforehand who saw how the vehicle in the footage was being driven, or who has any other information.