CCTV appeal to identify man in connection with public order offences in Taunton

We’re seeking the public’s help to identify a man we’d like to speak to in connection with two public order offences in which a man from Taunton was harassed and threatened.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was targeted by the offender at his home address at Wedlands, Taunton on Saturday, 1 August at about 3pm, and again at Co-op Cheddon Road on the evening of Monday, 3 August by the same man.

On both occasions the offender acted in a threatening, abusive manner towards the victim and shouted that they wanted to use physical violence towards him.

The victim was unharmed, but was left distressed by the events.

We’re releasing two images of the man we’d like to speak to in connection with these incidents. He is described as a white man aged between 20 and 40 with red hair.

If you can help us identify him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5220172030. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 55111. They will never ask for your name or trace your call.