CCTV image released in renewed appeal to find Shannon Gray

We’re releasing a CCTV image as part of our appeal to find a man who absconded from HMP Leyhill over the weekend.

Shannon Gray, 38, was last seen at the open prison near Tortworth in South Gloucestershire at about 6pm on Saturday 8 August.

He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins and of slight build. CCTV shows he was wearing navy blue jogging bottoms, a grey T-shirt and grey trainers.

Shannon is serving an indeterminate sentence following his conviction in 2007 for wounding with intent.

He has links to the Taunton area.