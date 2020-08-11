CCTV image released in renewed appeal to find Shannon Gray
We’re releasing a CCTV image as part of our appeal to find a man who absconded from HMP Leyhill over the weekend.
Shannon Gray, 38, was last seen at the open prison near Tortworth in South Gloucestershire at about 6pm on Saturday 8 August.
He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins and of slight build. CCTV shows he was wearing navy blue jogging bottoms, a grey T-shirt and grey trainers.
Shannon is serving an indeterminate sentence following his conviction in 2007 for wounding with intent.
He has links to the Taunton area.
If you see Shannon Gray, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220178468.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting the same reference.