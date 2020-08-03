Civil enforcement officer assaulted in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for witnesses after a civil enforcement officer was assaulted in Glastonbury.

The incident happened in Stonedown Lane at about 11am on Saturday 1 August when an enforcement officer approached a member of the public who’d parked a white campervan on double yellow lines.

Following a confrontation, the enforcement officer was pushed into a hedge.

A 31-year-old man from the Knowsley area of Merseyside has been voluntarily interviewed about this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

If you saw this incident, or have information which would help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220171852.