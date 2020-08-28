Court grants closure order after crime reports

A property in Redcliffe has been made subject to a closure order following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences.

The address, in Prewett Street, has been shut for up to three months, after we received a number of complaints by members of the public about it.

The order was granted by Bristol Magistrates Court today (Friday 28 August).

People living in the vicinity told police of drug taking, with a number of discarded needles found. Others said people would come and go from the property at all hours of the day and cause a significant amount of noise.

Beat manager Matthew Isaacs said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has come forward and trusted us with the concerns they had.

“That information has allowed us to build up a full picture and approach magistrates and ask for this closure order.

“Nobody should be faced with finding needles on the floor, not least close to where they live. It is both dangerous and disgusting.

“It is clear residents have been faced with unacceptable behaviour and we’re pleased the court has agreed with closing the property to help address those issues.

“We’d urge anybody who witnesses similar antisocial behaviour in their neighbourhood to contact us so we can act.”

Issues can be reported online at or on 101.