Crimestoppers offer £5k reward over car attack on NHS worker – Bristol

Independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a £5,000 reward for information given to them which leads to a conviction over a racially-aggravated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol in July.

The 21-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being knocked down by a dark blue Honda Accord car on Monks Park Avenue, Horfield at 4.30pm on Wednesday 22 July.

Officers have since arrested four men on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The NHS worker who was knocked down and racially abused continues to receive medical treatment for serious facial injuries and a broken leg.

Now the charity is offering the reward of up to £5,000 for information given directly to Crimestoppers which leads to the conviction of those responsible.

"If you were in the area … before the attack and saw the car used in the incident, do get in touch with us. You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111, or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form." Karen MacDonald, Crimestoppers' West Country Regional Manager

DI Danielle Underwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re very grateful to Crimestoppers for their support in offering this enhanced reward to help us bring those behind this appalling attack to justice. I want to stress that our investigation continues. We still need to find answers for the victim and his family and Crimestoppers offers a way for you to help without having to tell us who you are.”