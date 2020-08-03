Did you witness Cheddar Gorge motorcycle collision?

We’re appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Cheddar Gorge.

A motorcyclist came off their bike while travelling on the B3135 Plummers Lane at around 1.40pm on Friday (31 July).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Southmead Hospital where he continues to receive treatment for injuries which aren’t believed to be life threatening or life changing.

We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of it.

We’re also keen to speak to the occupants of two cars which were overtaken by the bike prior to the collision and the occupants of a camper-type van which was travelling in the opposite direction.