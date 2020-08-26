Did you witness collision on M5?

Did you witness a collision on the M5 this morning (Wednesday 26 August) involving two cars near Weston-super-Mare?

The incident, involving a grey Jaguar XJ and a silver Ford Fiesta, happened approximately two miles north of junction 21. It occurred at about 8am.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage. No injuries have been reported.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may have dashcam footage of the incident or events leading up to it.