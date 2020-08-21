Disruption possible as abnormal slow moving load travels through Somerset

Police are alerting motorists to potential disruption on Tuesday 25 August when a slow moving abnormal load travels through Somerset.

On Tuesday morning, 25 August, officers will be escorting the load from Agusta Yeovil to Boscombe Down, Wiltshire, travelling on the A3088, A30, A37, B3151, A303, A345, A3028 and some unclassified roads around Amesbury.

The load will be leaving Yeovil at about 10am and could take four hours to reach its destination.

Road users should expect disruption and ideally avoid the route between 10.00am and 2.00pm.