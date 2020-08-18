Drivers warned to be vigilant after tools stolen from vans

Drivers are being reminded of the importance of not leaving valuables in vehicles overnight following a number of thefts in Somerton last week.

We received reports of vans being broken into between 11pm on Thursday 13 August and 6.20am the following day in Behind Berry, Sutton Road and Etsome Terrace.

PC Daniel Crawford said: “We would ask anyone who saw people in the area acting suspiciously, trying door handles or targeting vans to report those details to us, if they have not already.

“We’d also urge people remain vigilant and motorists do not leave valuable items locked in vehicles overnight, which may attract thieves.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220183211.