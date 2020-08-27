Have you seen missing Patrycja Mendowicz?

We are asking people to look out for a missing teenager in Bath.

Patrycja Mendowicz, known as Patti, was last seen in the Newmarket Row area at about 6pm yesterday (Wednesday 26 August).

We believe she is likely to still be in the Bath area.

She is 14 years old and is described as white, about 5ft 5ins, wears her hair in a bun and was wearing a red puffer jacket and grey trousers when last seen.

We’d ask her to call police if she sees this appeal to let us know she is safe and well.