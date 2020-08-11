Have you seen Paul Marais?

We are asking the public to help us locate Paul Marais who has gone missing this evening (Tuesday 11 August).

The 43-year-old from Bradley Stoke is known to frequent Bristol city centre and Clifton.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 10ins, of a large build and has short brown hair. He was wearing smart black clothing and is said to have a distinctive walk, keeping his knees straight.

If you see him, call 999 and give reference number 5220181071. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.