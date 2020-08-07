Have you seen this wanted man?

We’re appealing for help to trace Phillip Wright, pictured, after Bristol Magistrates Court issued a warrant for his arrest for breaching a court order.

He is a 43-year-old white man, about 6ft (185cm) tall and of slim build. He has ginger hair and blue eyes with a distinct scar across the right side of his face.

Phillip is of no fixed address and is known to spend time in Bristol city centre, but may also travel to Bath.