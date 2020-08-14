Inquiry continues into man’s death in Bath

We’re continuing to investigate the sudden death of a 29-year-old man in Bath yesterday (13 August).

The man died following an incident involving a number of people on the footpath which runs along the River Avon, off Brassmill Lane at approximately 3.15pm.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of the man’s death.

Two men, aged 47 and 53, arrested at the scene currently remain in police custody.

A cordon remains in place while specialist crime scene investigators examine the area and officers continue to carry out house to house enquiries.

CCTV footage from the area will also be reviewed as part of the inquiry.

Temporary Detective Superintendent James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It is always tragic when someone dies unexpectedly and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them and will keep them updated with the progress of our investigation.

“Our inquiry is in the very early stages and we are still working to understand the nature of the incident on the footpath and how exactly the man died.

“I appreciate the man’s death may cause concern among local residents but we are confident what happened was an isolated incident.

“I’d like to reassure people we will undertake a thorough investigation and do our utmost to provide the answers the man’s family need.

“Two men remain in custody and are currently giving their accounts of yesterday afternoon to officers.”

T/Det Supt Riccio added: “Neighbourhood officers remain in the area and I’d encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them or contact 101 and ask for the local neighbourhood team.”