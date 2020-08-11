Investigation after assault in Weston-super-Mare

Witnesses to an incident in Weston-super-Mare at the weekend are being urged to come forward.

A man, in his 20s, was assaulted in Boulevard at about 11.45pm on Sunday 9 August by four men, believed to be approximately 18-20 years old.

He sustained injuries to his face and back and was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment. He has since been discharged.

PC Charlie Gates said: “We believe this to be a one-off incident, but are keen to hear from anybody who saw the incident or has information about what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220179299.