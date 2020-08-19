Investigation after robbery in Knowle

CCTV enquiries are being carried out as part of an investigation into a robbery in Knowle on Saturday 8 August.

At about 11pm, an argument between a woman and two men occurred outside a takeaway in Wells Road, near the junction with Broad Walk.

One of the males got out of the car they were in and punched the woman. Cash and a mobile phone belonging to her were subsequently taken. The males then left the scene in the vehicle, which is believed to have been a blue BMW.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or may have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage showing the vehicle involved.

If you can help us with our enquiries, call 101 and give reference 5220178745.