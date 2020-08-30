Investigation under way after man stabbed in Bristol

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed during a disorder involving several people in Easton Road, Bristol, earlier today (Sunday 30 August).

The man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab injuries during the incident, which happened close to the Esso petrol station at about 4.30am.

A cordon has been set-up so enquiries can be carried out at the scene.

There’ll be additional patrols by neighbourhood officers in the local area so we’d encourage any residents with worries or concerns to stop an officer and speak to them.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any part of this incident, or who has knowledge about those who may be involved.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220196419.