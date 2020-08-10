Man arrested after cars damaged in Kingswood

One person has been arrested following a number of cars being damaged in Kingswood last week.

We received reports at about 11pm on Friday 7 August of vehicles being damaged by a man with a knife in the Charlton Road and Launceston Road areas of Kingswood.

We’re keen for anyone else whose vehicle was damaged to report it to us, if they have not already done so.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of a bladed article in a public place and a verbal racially-aggravated public order offence. He has been released under investigation.

Witnesses, or affected motorists who have yet to report the damage, are asked to contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5220177759.