Man arrested by counter-terrorism police

*The following is issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East*

A man, aged 33 from North East Somerset has been arrested as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and South West.

He was arrested yesterday (20/8) on suspicion of S4 (1) Explosive Substances Act 1883 – Making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

Today (21/8) the man was re-arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and South West.

He remains in police custody at this time.

As part of this investigation, searches are being carried out at a property in Paulton near Bath.

Officers carrying out this search are wearing protective suits due to the nature of this investigation and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team have also been called to the property as a precaution.

Chief Inspector Steve Kendall, the local area commander, said: “I would like to reassure the local community that the arrest was carried out by specialist officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing network.

“A 33-year-old man arrested remains in police custody and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience while officers carry out a search of the property and continue their investigation.

“We will have an increased policing presence in the local area and should anyone have any questions or concerns about this activity, I encourage them to speak to one of my officers or call 101 and ask to speak to the local neighbourhood team.”