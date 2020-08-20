Man arrested following indecent exposure incident in Bristol

We’re arrested a 63-year-old man from Bristol following an incident in St George’s Park on the evening of Monday 17 August in which a man exposed himself in front of a group of teenage girls.

The man has now been detained under the Mental Health Act and investigations are ongoing.

We’d ask anyone else who witnessed the incident, which happened shortly before 8pm, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 5220186354.