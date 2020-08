Jacob Manfield has been arrested following a public appeal for information.

The 26-year-old from Kingswood was arrested by officers yesterday (Thursday 20 August).

He has since been charged with one count of stalking.

Manfield has been remanded and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Friday 21 August).

We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information about Manfield’s whereabouts.