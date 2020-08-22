Man charged following Somerset armed robberies

Detectives investigating two armed robberies in Somerset have charged a 45-year-old man.

Jimmy Young, of Withy Mills, Paulton, has been charged with five counts of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of robbery and two counts of driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent.

The charges follow robberies at shops in Midsomer Norton on 21 July and in Timsbury on 10 August.

In both incidents a man made off with cash after threatening staff with a firearm. Nobody was injured in either incident.

Young was charged last night and was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, 22 August).