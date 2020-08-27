Man charged with terrorism and explosive offences – North East Somerset

*The following is issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East*

A man from North East Somerset has been charged with terrorism and explosive offences.

Dean Morrice, aged 33, of Pithay Court, Paulton, was arrested as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

The charges come after he was arrested and searches were carried out on 20 August in Paulton.

Morrice has been charged with two offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 – transmitting a terrorist publication – and one offence under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – possession of terrorist related material.

He has also been charged under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 – making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

Morrice has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today (27/8).