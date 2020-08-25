Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Man charged with Yeovil burglary offences

Man charged with Yeovil burglary offences

Posted at 12:59 on 25th August 2020 in In Court

Operation Remedy officers investigating a spate of burglaries in Yeovil have charged a 33-year-old man.

Grzegorz Larek, of Somerset Place, Yeovil, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of going equipped for a burglary and one count of possession of a class B drug.

The charges follow a series of dwelling and non-dwelling burglaries in the Yeovil area on 2 and 21 August.

Larek is due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 25 August).